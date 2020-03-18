SAE Auckland Introduces New Global Education Partner Education & Bass

Press Release – SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE Auckland) are excited to announce a partnership with Education & Bass, who made their online learning platform free for all current SAE Auckland students to use in February.

The Education & Bass platform gives SAE Auckland students access to a huge range of online courses and lectures pertaining to music production. Students benefit from more than 1000 online multi-genre Music Technology tutorials across multiple workstations and platforms, delivered by active specialists and qualified teachers.

With new lessons added weekly, content varies from Absolute Beginner to Pro. As such, it is suited to students at all stages of their journey at SAE.

“Education & Bass allows students to develop and complement the skills our expert teaching staff bring to the campus every day,” Operations Manager Leyland Bottomley says. “It offers an extensive, any-hour resource for any style of music or sound production.”

The platform’s resources and support are reinforced by its founders who have decades of active experience in music production and education. Some of the Education & Bass tutors include DJ Rap (Drum & Bass/Jungle), DJ Yoda (Hip Hop), Digital (Drum & Bass/Jungle), DJ Santero (House), Timo Garcia aka Nolan (House & Disco), Leon Switch (Drum & Bass/Dubstep), CPE/Kasket (Techno/Electro), and X=X (Techno/Electro).

