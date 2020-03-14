Russell Brand NZ Tour Cancelled

Press Release – Elephant Publicity

The promoters of the Russell Brand Recovery Live Tour of New Zealand regrettably advise that due to the ongoing global situation regarding Coronavirus and the associated travel restrictions, all New Zealand shows have had to be cancelled.

Ticket refunds for all shows can be obtained from point of purchase.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020 – CANCELLED DATES:

AUCKLAND – CANCELLED

SATURDAY 14 & SUNDAY 15 MARCH

BRUCE MASON CENTRE

Ticketmaster 0800111999

WELLINGTON – CANCELLED

MONDAY 16 MARCH

OPERA HOUSE

Ticketmaster 0800111999

CHRISTCHURCH – CANCELLED

TUESDAY 17 MARCH

ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL

Ticketek 0800ticketek

