Russell Brand NZ Tour Cancelled
The promoters of the Russell Brand Recovery Live Tour of New Zealand regrettably advise that due to the ongoing global situation regarding Coronavirus and the associated travel restrictions, all New Zealand shows have had to be cancelled.
Ticket refunds for all shows can be obtained from point of purchase.
NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020 – CANCELLED DATES:
AUCKLAND – CANCELLED
SATURDAY 14 & SUNDAY 15 MARCH
BRUCE MASON CENTRE
Ticketmaster 0800111999
WELLINGTON – CANCELLED
MONDAY 16 MARCH
OPERA HOUSE
Ticketmaster 0800111999
CHRISTCHURCH – CANCELLED
TUESDAY 17 MARCH
ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL
Ticketek 0800ticketek
