Rethink Or Regret; April 3rd 2020

Press Release – School Strike 4 Climate

“Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!”

– commonly chanted at school strikes

Following the incredible turnout at our September strike last year, in which 80,000 Aucklander’s took to the streets to demand ambitious climate action from the government, School Strike 4 Climate Auckland will be holding another strike in Auckland on April 3rd, 2020, to protest against the lack of meaningful climate action from governments in New Zealand and overseas.

This year School Strike 4 Climate Auckland will be part of the election narrative. Aotearoa’s youth have been left out of the conversation for far too long. We are going to change that.

Coco Green-Lovatt spokesperson for School Strike 4 Climate’s Auckland contingent, says the election year marks a massive opportunity for New Zealanders who have the privilege to vote to rethink, and vote for climate policy and the futures of the young people across Aotearoa.

“Rethink who you vote for, or regret the lives you will doom us to live,” She says

“The Government says climate change is our Nuclear Free Moment, but in the same breath they are spending our billions on useless motorway extensions instead of safe, clean, public transport.”

And on the other hand “National wants to go backward and bring back oil exploration”

We need to be making decisions that reflect science, take the climate crisis seriously, and honour our obligation to tangata pacifica and tangata whenua. Our government is meant to lead us safely into the future, but they have not done nearly enough. We are running out of time to compensate for our mistakes – why do our leaders act like we have all the time in the world?

“Our movement is telling the Government to be better, we are telling you to vote better.” Says Green-Lovatt

2020 Demands:

We demand the following goals in the form of strong and enforceable policy changes:

We demand that the Government makes Aotearoa fossil fuel free. This means getting rid of pre-existing oil drilling permits, including OMV’s permits.

We demand an immediate and just transition into a renewable economy. This means looking out for our farmers and farming communities, not companies like Fonterra or their CEO’s.

We demand an immigration policy that reflects the climate crisis. As a neighbour to the pasifika nations, we have a duty to pull our weight and help where we can as a first world nation. We can do more than the bare minimum.

