Recipients Receive Reprieve From Full Fees

An anonymous donation by a member of the public is supporting three Northland DHB employees by funding 65 percent of their educational studies this year.

The JRBM Unregulated Health Workers Fund provides an opportunity to staff who have been with the DHB for over a year and who wish to develop their professional career in the health sector. The fund is generously provided by a member of our community.

Northland DHB workforce development and wellbeing manager Catherine Parker said the selection panel received 11 scholarship applications for 2020 and chose Phoenix Pivac, Daniel Manihera and Anita Robson as the successful recipients.

Phoenix Pivac has worked for Northland DHB for five years and currently works in Whangarei Hospital as a Radiology Department assistant. In July she will commence her studies towards a Bachelor of Health Science specialising in Medical Imaging through Unitec. She said after spending time in various departments, she finds Radiology where she feels most mentally challenged and stimulated.

“It has motivated me to further educate myself, to make a difference not only within the department but also in the world of patient care.”

The second recipient, Daniel Manihera, has worked for the Mental Health and Addiction Services for nine years. In that time, Daniel has completed several training modules, facilitated the Engaging with Māori programme and became the team leader of the Mental Health Auxiliary Workers at Tumanako Inpatient Unit and He Manu Pae Sub Acute Unit. Daniel will start a Bachelor of Nursing at NorthTec. Daniel said he is motivated and driven to have clinical input and make an impact on tāngata whaiora so they can live an independent and dignified life within the community while managing their illnesses.

Kaitaia Hospital dental assistant Anita Robson is the third recipient and will also start her Bachelor of Nursing through NorthTec this year. To prepare for the degree, Anita completed her Certificate in Health Sciences (Pre Entry) last year. She said she loves working in the health sector and by becoming a nurse hopes to help improve the health of vulnerable communities in Northland. Both her referees highlighted her compassion and how she always works above and beyond what is expected.

A former recipient of the Fund, Daryn Thompson has not only passed the State Final Nursing exam but was nominated as valedictorian for the student body for this year’s graduation.

Daryn began his new role as a community mental health nurse this year and started a Relprevv Clinic and a Health Clinic (metabolic screening) for Te Roopu Whitiora clients. He will also be transitioning into the community mental health MedRun coordinator role.

Daryn will start postgraduate studies in April for the new entry to specialist practice (NESP): mental health and addiction nursing programme at the University of Auckland which will enable him to assist new graduate nurses’ transition from student to registered nurse.

He said he is truly grateful for the scholarship he received.

Another former Fund recipient, Amanda House, works as administration support for Medicine, Health of Older People and Clinical Support and is studying towards a Diploma in Business Studies, with a focus on Human Resources from Massey University. Amanda completed and passed two of her eight papers and will be taking a break from her studies to return to work and mum life this term then resume her studies in Semester Two as well as Summer school.

Finally, Mental Health Auxiliary worker Auriole Cook received funding in 2019 and successfully passed her first papers on Counselling Theory and Communication. Auriole is now undertaking a paper on the psychology of grief and was recently in Hamilton for a Safe Practice Effective Communication (SPEC) national training course which supports best and least restrictive practice in mental health inpatient units.

Auriole is getting good marks and great feedback from colleagues and hopes this qualification will lead to a pathway working to prevent alcohol and drug addiction with the Mental Health & Addiction team.

If the three chosen 2020 recipients continue to make satisfactory progress with their studies, they will be eligible for ongoing funding of their Certificate, Diploma or Degree until completion.

