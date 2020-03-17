Proactive Steps During Covid-19

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport increases hygiene measures on public transport network

Kia ora koutou,

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, we understand this can be a confusing time for Aucklanders and misinformation can quickly spread.

At this stage, no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the use of public transport and the Ministry of Health has made it clear that there are no issues with people using buses, trains and ferries.

Statement from Auckland Mayor Phil Goff:

Auckland Council and its agencies, including Auckland Transport, continue to take advice from the government and the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 safety precautions.

The latest advice from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport is that there is no reason at this stage to stop using public transport.

Auckland Transport is well-prepared for a possible escalation of its COVID-19 response and has taken steps including installing new public hand sanitiser stations and have increased the cleaning of vehicles and facilities.

People should continue to follow all guidelines issued by the government. In particular, wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and for the time being avoid normal greetings such as shaking hands.

Following these precautions is the most effective way to minimise the risk of potential community spread of COVID-19 and keep yourself and others safe.”

Phil Goff

Auckland Mayor

Statement from Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison:

At Auckland Transport, we have been taking proactive steps to ensure we are ready for a possible escalation of COVID-19 in Auckland. Some of these steps include:

· Asking Aucklanders to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on self-isolation.

· Giving personal hand sanitisers to our frontline staff and reminding them that washing and drying hands is still the most effective means of practising good hygiene

· Cleaning AT buses, trains and ferries on a regular basis and stepping up the cleaning of surfaces like handrails. We have also identified plans to carry out even more extensive cleaning of our busses, trains, ferries and facilities, if recommended by the Ministry of Health

· Building 14 new public hand sanitiser stands to install at key locations across our transport network.* All toilets across our transport network are also being fitted with hand sanitiser dispensers

· Making sure information and advice from the Ministry of Health on preventive measures are being supplied to our staff, operators and contractors. The frequency of these updates has increased since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New Zealand was reported

· Displaying Ministry of Health posters regarding COVID-19, as well as hand hygiene, in our offices, busses, trains, ferries and other facilities

· Creating a COVID-19 section of our website, which we will continue to update with the latest information, and follow @akltransport for the latest updates on Twitter

Travelling on the network

While many Aucklanders are working from home during this time of uncertainty, those continuing to use public transport should use good hygiene practices. If you feel sick, stay at home and avoid travelling.

Here are some tips from the Ministry of Health for keeping yourself, and our community, safe:

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

· Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds

· Cough or sneeze by covering your mouth and nose with tissues. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow

· Usean alcohol-based hand sanitiser with more than 60 per cent alcohol

· Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs

· Stay home if you feel unwell

· Always plan your journey before you travel. Use our Journey Planner or visit our Service Announcements page for the latest changes

· Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if you have any symptoms and have been to any countries or territories of concern or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19

The Ministry of Health is the lead agency in New Zealand’s monitoring and planning for the potential spread of COVID-19, with Auckland Council taking the lead in this region. Auckland Transport is continuing to prepare for potential impacts that the coronavirus may have on Auckland’s transport network.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.govt.nz). For COVID-19 health advice and information, or if you think you may have COVID-19, Aucklanders can contact the Healthline team (for free) on 0800 358 5453.

We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty.

Ngā mihi,

Shane Ellison

Chief Executive, Auckland Transport

*New public hand sanitiser stands were installed at the following locations:

Albany Busway Station Constellation Busway Station Smales Farm Busway Station Akoranga Busway Station Britomart Train Station Downtown Ferry Terminal Devonport Ferry Terminal Panmure Bus and Train Station Newmarket Train Station New Lynn Bus and Train Station Henderson Train Station Waiheke (Matiatia) Ferry Terminal Otahuhu Train Station Manukau Bus Station

