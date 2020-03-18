Proactive Steps During Covid-19

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport provides help for public transport customers

Auckland Transport is introducing new measures to help reduce the risk of possible spread of COVID-19.

If a customer is buying a paper ticket to travel they will be given a free AT HOP card for their journey. This service will be available at AT’s 13 customer service centres listed here: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/contact-us/customer-service-centres/

These AT HOP cards will be limited in quantity and for those who only carry cash.

This will minimise the physical contact between customers, Auckland Transport staff and people who work on buses, trains and ferries.

Customers are further encouraged to top-up their cards online using the AT website or AT Mobil app.

Auckland Transport also welcomes guidelines released today from the Ministry of Transport about using public transport in light of COVID-19 (see attached). AT will be displaying these messages across our transport network.

The ministry says it is safe for Aucklanders to continue to use buses, trains and ferries so long as they are feeling well. If you don’t feel well, stay home to help limit the spread of any virus.

This recommendation is supported by the Ministry of Health which has made it clear there is no link between using public transport and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Transport recommends people take extra measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 such as:

Avoid close contact (within two metres) with people with cold or flu-like illnesses

Cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing. Place tissues in a rubbish bin if possible

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap and dry them thoroughly: before eating or handling food; after using the toilet; after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or wiping children’s noses; and after caring for sick people.



In addition, Auckland Transport has already been taking proactive steps to ensure we are ready for a possible escalation of COVID-19. Some of these steps include:

· Asking Aucklanders to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on self-isolation

· Giving personal hand sanitisers to our frontline staff and reminding them that washing and drying hands is still the most effective means of practising good hygiene

· Cleaning AT buses, trains and ferries on a regular basis and stepping up the cleaning of surfaces like handrails. We have also identified plans to carry out even more extensive cleaning of our buses, trains, ferries and facilities, if recommended by the Ministry of Health

· Building 14 new public hand sanitiser stands to install at key locations across our transport network. All toilets across our transport network are also being fitted with hand sanitiser dispensers

· Making sure information and advice from the Ministry of Health on preventive measures are being supplied to our staff, operators and contractors. The frequency of these updates has increased since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New Zealand was reported

· Displaying Ministry of Health posters regarding COVID-19, as well as hand hygiene, in our offices, buses, trains, ferries and other facilities

· Creating a COVID-19 section of our website, which we will continue to update with the latest information

Auckland Transport continues to work closely with and take advice from the government and the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 safety precautions.

Remember that the best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.govt.nz).

For COVID-19 health advice and information, or if you think you may have COVID-19, Aucklanders can contact the Healthline team (for free) on 0800 358 5453.

