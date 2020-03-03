Pre-order: Avantdale Bowling Club

Press Release – Flying Out Music

Recorded at Avantdale Bowling Club’s sold out headline date at Auckland’s iconic Powerstation in August 2019 – the album includes extended live versions of four tracks from his self-titled debut album – awarded the 2019 TaiteMusic Prize and Album of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards – plus To Live and Die in Ad.

Read more about Tom Scott (the mind behind Avantdale Bowling Club) over on Audioculture.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url