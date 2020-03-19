Police Ten 7 Viewers Asked For Help In Solving Favona Homicide Case

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are urging people to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight to help in the investigation into the murder of Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

The 57-year-old woman was located deceased at her home on Calthorp Close in the early hours of 15 January 2020.

Since then, Police launched Operation Truro to investigate her death.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says Police have conducted numerous enquiries into the death, including area canvases and reviewing large amounts of CCTV footage.

“A dedicated team has worked on Operation Truro to try and piece together the circumstances of Meliame’s death.

“This was a tragic incident in which an innocent woman lost her life, leaving her family devastated.”

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says tonight’s Ten 7 episode renews the Police appeal for information.

“I urge the public to tune in and help us with this case.

Meliame’s family rightly deserves answers about those responsible for her death.

“There are people out there who know who is responsible for Meliame’s murder and they need to do the right thing and contact us.”

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url