Police Investigating After Two Men Shot In Papatoetoe

Press Release – New Zealand Police

PLease attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers:

Police are investigating a firearms incident in Papatoetoe today in which two men have been injured.

Around 1:40pm Police received a report that gunshots had been heard on Chestnut Road by Murdoch Park.

Shortly afterwards Police received another report that two men had presented at Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both are currently undergoing surgery.

Enquiries have established they were injured following the incident on Chestnut Road.

Work is now underway to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

Counties Manukau Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them on 09 2611 321, or to report anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when it is available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url