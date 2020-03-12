Press Release – Council of Christians and Muslims

The Council of Christians and Muslims (CCM) are warmly inviting community groups, families and individuals to share in a community picnic, with the aim of building friendships between people from different faiths and cultures. This will be our 5th annual Peacenic, an open event for all Aucklanders to enjoy.

This year’s picnic will be held around the Auckland Domain band rotunda, and has been scheduled during the month of March in recognition of the significant events that occur during this month, including:

International Women’s Day

The death of 51 New Zealanders on the 15th of March 2019; and

Race Relations Day

CCM Co-President Aarif Rasheed has been working directly with victims following the 15/3 mosque attacks. While victims are being supported in some ways, many continue to feel isolated and unsupported both within and outside their faith communities. There is a cry for connection, for understanding of their trauma, for inclusion of their experiences and views as victims — and ultimately for the safety, physical and emotional, that comes out of a sense of connectedness and community. These recently conveyed victim experiences have renewed our motivation to create opportunities for connection to grow in our own communities.

Peacenic grows out of a vision for a New Zealand where people from different backgrounds regularly interact and extend openness and hospitality towards one another.

What better place to start this journey of shared hospitality than that classic kiwi summer activity – a relaxing picnic at some idyllic location in Tāmaki Makaurau?

This year we have invited choirs representing different ages and faiths to offer a brief musical tribute in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 15th March, 2019. This part of our programme starts at 1pm.

We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Waitematā Local Board for Peacenic 2020.

