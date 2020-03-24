New Zealand Fashion Week 2020 – Postponement

Press Release – NZ Fashion Week

2020 promised to be the most exciting year for NZFW and the New Zealand Fashion industry – with incredible plans in place to celebrate 20 years of the event.

However, nobody was expecting the fast and frightening onslaught of COVID—19 to overtake every part of our world and our country.

We spent a lot of time debating what to do over recent weeks – we want to make the right decision to support the wonderful creative industry, designers and partners who are very close to us.

Individually each of them is hurting already, struggling while facing the unknown, and I am wishing each of them the best during this trying time.

Unfortunately, we have made the tough decision to postpone New Zealand Fashion Week 2020.

This decision has been made with the health and welfare of all our stakeholders and participants in mind. There is no event without designers and many of them need to concentrate on their operations, not NZFW.

I have no doubt in my mind that we will come out of this stronger – we need to look out for each other, love and care for our colleagues, and look for new ways to do things in the future.

We’ve been talking about social responsibility issues for a while and we should use this time to stay home, breath, think deeply, listen more, be still, and reinvent.

It’s hard to know what any business will look like post Covid-19 – but I strongly believe we can use this time to find new ways to live and work.

We are currently searching for a date where we can activate our current plans at the Auckland Town Hall and Aotea Square, and we’re confident many of our sponsors and partners will continue with us on our journey. We will use this time to sharpen what we already have planned and streamline our approach. The fashion industry will bounce back, and we will be ready.

Our unwavering support for local fashion designers has not dimmed, and we look forward to eventually celebrating the 20th anniversary of NZFW when the time is right.

Until then, stay well – and look out for each other.

