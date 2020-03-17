New National Fuel Plan Launched

Press Release – New Zealand Government

A new National Fuel Plan formed as part of the Government’s response to the Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry, will manage potential fuel supply disruptions say Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the National Emergency Management Agency developed the readiness and response plan to ensure the impacts of such disruptions are minimised and well managed.

The Refinery to Auckland Pipeline was shut down for 10 days following the discovery of a leak in September 2017, leading to jet fuel rationing and some restrictions on petrol sales in the Auckland region.

“The Government Inquiry into the disruption made a number of recommendations to support better planning and preparation for a disruption, and the updated National Plan incorporates those recommendations,” Megan Woods says, “This plan helps build resilience of core infrastructure in the event of an emergency.”

The plan was developed in conjunction with fuel companies, government departments and agencies, local government and Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.

“The National Fuel Plan includes agreed roles and responsibilities for agencies in the event of a disruption to support effective coordination of a response to a major fuel emergency,” said Peeni Henare.

“New Zealand relies heavily on its fuel distribution networks and the coordination and planning between the fuel sector and government agencies shows our readiness to manage such disruptions should they eventuate.”

The updated National Fuel Plan is available here: https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/national-fuel-plan

