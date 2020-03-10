New exhibition challenges perceptions of the Pacific

Press Release – Auckland Council





Tonga, 19 December 1953. From: New Zealand Herald Glass Plate Collection. Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections



Discover the people and stories of the Saltwater Realm at Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm

This new exhibition displays contemporary artworks by Pacific artists and rare and unique Pacific items from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections and other cultural institutions.

Waitui Ātea runs from 17 March – 19 July at Auckland Central City Library; it is one of a wide variety of free Pasifika events happening throughout March at libraries across Auckland.

“Head along to Waitui Ātea to experience a new narrative for the peoples of the Saltwater Realm – threaded together through art and measina (treasures) from Auckland Council Libraries’ Heritage Collections,” says Councillor Alf Filipaina, Chair of the Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee

For full media release visit OurAuckland

There are a wide variety of Pasifika events on at Auckland Libraries this month, see here for full list. Some highlights include:

Waitui Ātea: Saltwater Realm

Tuesday 17 March – Sunday 19 July 2020

Level 2 gallery space, Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero | Central City Library, 44-46 Lorne Street, Auckland Central

Free entry

Te Matariki Clendon – exhibiting va’aalo by artist Ioane Ioane as part of Waitui Ātea

Te Manawa (Westgate Library) – display of images from Waitui Ātea

Hawaiian hula workshop

Thursday 26 March 3.30pm

Glenfield Library

Free entry

Pacifica Mamas Exhibition

Pacific Island lounge

1 – 31 March

Te Manawa (Westgate) Library

Free entry

COCO-Nutshell Experience!

Thursday 12, 19, and 26 March, 3.30pm.

Places are limited, please see a librarian to pre-register

Māngere East Library

Free entry

The Indo-Pasefika Project

Two workshops: 28 March and 18 April, held at local community locations

Culminating expo: 2 May, 11am – 2pm, at Papatoetoe War Memorial Library

Contact Papatoetoe War Memorial Library for workshop details

Free entry

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url