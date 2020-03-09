National’s Regulation Reduction Intentions

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

“Signaling the intention to reduce unnecessary and burdensome regulations is an important step.”

Responding to National’s economic plan announcement today of a regulation reduction package, Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett, noted that regulations were a significant part of the compliance cost faced by business.

“Anything that reduces compliance costs is good for business. We will be looking to see the intentions carried through to action.”

