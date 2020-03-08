Medicinal Cannabis Summit Almost Sold Out

Press Release – BioTechNZ

“Ten days out and we’re delighted the biggest issue is trying to create more space in our already huge SkyCity conference room. Interest has been phenomenal and we’re fast approaching oversubscription,” says Dr Zahra Champion, Executive Director of BioTechNZ and MedCan Summit 2020 organiser.

“Regardless, we’ve allocated another 50 tickets so more healthcare professionals can attend. We’re conscious with New Zealand’s Medicinal Cannabis Scheme taking effect next month, doctors will face a lot of patient enquiries. We want them to be fully equipped and MedCan provides them with that opportunity,” she says.

Dr Champion says interest has been unrelenting since BioTechNZ launched New Zealand’s first medicinal cannabis summit six months ago. About 30 world-leading and local subject experts are set to present at the Auckland event from 18 to 19 March. With so many tickets already sold, organisers are busy working with SkyCity to maximise space given the venue’s capacity is 500 people.

The two-day event aims to connect medicine, science, industry and technology, with Dr Champion confirming a broad array of medicinal cannabis stakeholders will be in attendance.

“Considerable effort has gone into its design to inspire and inform healthcare professionals, academics, researchers, government officials, business, investors, entrepreneurs and innovators, growers, and patients. There is a lot of interest from the media, who of course are warmly invited.

“Opportunities to be globally-informed and to collaborate so extensively across a single sector rarely happen at this scale. That’s why so many stakeholders will be there and why we’re now racing around trying to make the venue bigger,” says Dr Zahra Champion.

About MedCan Summit 2020

MedCan Summit 2020 is New Zealand’s first medicinal cannabis summit. The summit will educate and enable the New Zealand medicinal cannabis sector, ensuring that New Zealanders are equipped to maximise the opportunities that medicinal cannabis brings, both improving the quality of life and fuelling economic growth.

The 18-19 March summit at Auckland’s SkyCity Convention Centre has been scheduled to take place before New Zealand’s new medicinal cannabis regulations come into effect on 1 April 2020.

Thirty international and New Zealand subject experts (scientists, medical experts, clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers) will share up to date information, learnings and first-hand insights on this new frontier of care, covering the medicine, science and industry aspects of medicinal cannabis.

The educational sessions at MedCan Summit 2020 have been approved for CME endorsement by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) as well as the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) Enhance Professional Development.

MedCan Summit 2020 has been made possible thanks to foundation sponsor Helius Therapeutics; gold sponsor, SETEK Therapeutics; silver sponsors, AJ Park, Shimadzu and Spectrum Therapeutics; and networking sponsor, Cannasouth.

MedCan Summit 2020 is organised by BioTech New Zealand (BioTechNZ), a membership-funded organisation with the goal of maximising New Zealand’s bioscience and technology capability to create a strong New Zealand bioeconomy.

