Let The Music Play In 2020 At Eden Park – Have Your Say On Concerts!

New Zealand’s national stadium is encouraging the public to have their say on its six-concerts-a-year proposal.

In December the stadium announced that it would lodge a publicly notified application to stage up to six concerts a year. This has now been accepted and notified and submissions are open until 5pm on 3 April through Auckland Council’s website.

Under Auckland Council’s Unitary Plan, the stadium can apply to stage up to six shows annually each as a discretionary activity. Experience has shown that applying for individual resource consents for each show is a practicably unattainable proposition for both the stadium and music promoters.

Eden Park continues to engage with the local community, including the Community Liaison Group, and further consultation will be undertaken in the coming weeks to understand all views on the proposal. An information session will be held for neighbours and local businesses to gain an understanding of the application, the stadium’s direction and a chance to provide feedback directly. UMR Research shows that 87% of local residents support up to six concerts per year.

“Feedback from our community continues to be positive however we want to remind neighbours that our door is always open. There will be further opportunities for these conversations in the coming weeks and we encourage everyone to have their say to ensure the stadium is utilised to the best of its ability,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

Insight Economics research shows that concerts will generate an additional $24.8 million each year in regional GDP from direct and flow-on effects and create 395 full-time-equivalent (FTEs) jobs and an additional 140 FTEs in subsequent employment.

The Eden Park Trust believes the stadium will deliver a superior event experience to music fans, with its transport connectivity, proximity to the city and facilities that cater to all demographics ensuring a special concert event for the music and cultural communities of New Zealand.

