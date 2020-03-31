Kiwibank Branches Open For Urgent Needs Only During Lockdown

Press Release – Kiwibank

Kiwibank is encouraging customers to continue using online and phone banking services during lockdown, but from tomorrow (Wednesday 1 April) is opening some of its branches on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm to provide urgent services only.

General Manager of Retail Geoff Waller says while the majority of customers shouldn’t need to visit a branch during lockdown, there are some essential services that can only be done in branch that customers may need.

“Visiting a branch should be a last resort and we’ll only be providing a limited service. In the first instance I’d encourage customers to use online, and phone options as well as ATMs including those with deposit capabilities.

For personal banking customers, the services being provided are as follows:

replacement EFTPOS/Visa debit cards;

re PIN’ing/changing PINs on EFTPOS/Visa debit/credit cards; change linked accounts on EFTPOS/Visa debit cards;

cash deposits – notes only;

cash withdrawals;

Customer Due Diligence validation;

reset internet banking password and verify phone number.

“For businesses customers continuing to operate during lockdown or needing to make a cash deposit Kiwibank can arrange a cash pick up service. Business customers wanting to organise this service, need to contact our business banking team.

“We are opening a geographical spread of branches on Wednesday, but branch openings and locations will be subject to change each week as staffing is an ongoing challenge.

“In observance of Ministry of Health guidelines to contain COVID-19, we’ll be employing strict safety measures to keep both our people and customers safe. We will manage customers with controlled entry and security will be present at each site,” Mr Waller said.

Due to the COVID-19 national lockdown, all Kiwibank branches temporarily closed on Wednesday 25 March.

For customers wanting to get to grips with things like phone or online banking there are step by step guides on Kiwibank’s website.

A list of ATMs including deposit capable facilities is also available on Kiwibank’s website.

“Before visiting a branch, customers are encouraged to check our website which will have the latest information on which branches will be open,” Mr Waller concluded.

This week branches it is our intention to open in the following locations:

Auckland and North Albany Botany Customs St Glen Innes Kaitaia Manukau New Lynn Onehunga Orewa Papakura Whangarei Central North Island Bayfair Cambridge Hastings Levin Napier New Plymouth Palmerston North Rotorua Taumarunui Taupo Te Rapa Tokoroa Whakatane Whanganui Wellington Lower Hutt Manners Street Paraparaumu Porirua South Island Ashburton Blenheim Dunedin Greymouth Invercargill Nelson Papanui Queenstown Riccarton Timaru Westport

