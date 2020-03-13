Inquiry Into Auckland’s Urban Water Quality

Press Release – Environment Committee

Parliament’s Environment Committee has initiated an inquiry into urban water quality within the Auckland Council boundary.

The committee takes a particular interest in New Zealand’s natural environment. Water quality has been a regular feature in the committee’s work during the 52nd Parliament, but it has not looked specifically at the issues facing New Zealand’s largest city. This inquiry is an opportunity to examine how a growing city is managing the challenges and demands on its natural resources for future generations.

The committee’s Chairperson, Dr Duncan Webb, said: “Members of the committee are now finalising the terms of reference. We will be looking to make announcements over the coming weeks about how the inquiry is going to progress.”

