Gull Gives 340,000 Litres Of Ethanol To Provide Hand Sanitiser For NZ

Gull Unites Against COVID-19 By Releasing a over Third of a million litres of ethanol to enable hand sanitiser production

Auckland, 25 March 2020 – Following last week Gull New Zealand has now released at further 250,000 litres of ethanol bringing the total to 340,000 litres from Gull stocks after it has been confirmed and approved for use as hand sanitiser for protect New Zealanders against COVID-19.

Dave Bodger General Manager of Gull says its ethanol was officially ‘fuel grade’ so it had to be tested to ensure it met the requirement for hand sanitiser production.

“I did let out a large ‘WOO HOO’ when Gull was told our ethanol could be used to help New Zealand. Gull is over the moon. We will be releasing our ethanol supplies to our New Zealand supplier Lactanol, a Fonterra subsidiary for distribution through their established channels immediately.”

“Hand Sanitizer is not our business” notes Bodger “but we understand that this massive volume of ethanol can produce over 950,000 half-litre jars of hand sanitiser This along with other companies repurposing ethanol stocks should see a very large dint being made in the shortage that New Zealand is currently experiencing. “

Bodger adds that after taking many calls from manufacturers over the last few days it was an easy decision for Gull to make.

“We understand that manufacturers can begin production almost immediately that they receive our ethanol product from our Mount Maunganui storage. My best guess is those in need may start to see additional hand sanitizer supplies in about a week.”

In conclusion Bodger notes “Gull’s release of our bulk ethanol supplies may leave us exposed on the blend stock for our premium grade Gull Force 10 but that will be several months away, and we have options on importing other supplies. The key thing for the Gull staff when we discussed this is that there is no petrol shortage and we want to join New Zealand to unite against COVID-19 in a new and different way by releasing this product to become something all kiwis desperately need.

