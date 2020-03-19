Greedy Cat By Joy Cowley Will Continue Auckland Tour Under The Guidance Of The Ministry Of Health

Press Release – Tim Bray Productions

Following the Monday 16th March announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, we have taken immediate steps to safeguard the health of all of our audiences and staff.

We are working closely with all of our venues to ensure we meet and exceed Ministry of Health guidelines and continue to bring you our tour of Greedy Cat by Joy Cowley.

It is important to note that all of our Venues are within the under 500 mass gatherings.

The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna has a capacity of 192

Te Oro, Glen Innes has a capacity of 110

TAPAC, Western Springs has a capacity of 127

Māngere Arts Centre has a capacity of 230

Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau: we have reduced to a capacity of 400 and as it is a larger audience and venue, we will be placing 800 seats in the venue to ensure all patrons can ‘spread out’ to empty seats in the seated areas of the theatre to maximise the social distance between them.

Like all theatres companies, we are a people business, and the health and safety of our audience, artists and staff is at the heart of what we do.

All of our venues have always had excellent systems in place to make sure the entire theatre is clean and tidy, but now they are all doubling their cleaning systems to ensure that after every show all surfaces including seating are disinfected immediately.

All venues have hand sanitiser available and excellent hand washing facilities.

We hope that you will be able to join us at the show secure in the knowledge that we are taking proportionate measures to keep us all safe.

Stay safe, keep smiling, and don’t panic! Our theatre show is a safe and fun-filled space for you and your family to escape the trials and tribulations of the world, a place for you to be whisked away by the magic of storytelling.

Greedy Cat by Joy Cowley 4th April -23rd May. Show time 50 minutes.

Touring Auckland 4 April – 23 May, 2020

TERM TIME and PUBLIC SHOWS:

The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna 4th April – 25th April

Te Oro, Glen Innes 29th April – 2nd May

Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau 6th May – 9th May

TAPAC, Western Springs 13th May – 16th May

Māngere Arts Centre, Māngere 20th May – 23rd May

Show Times: 10.30am and 1.00pm.

*(Anzac Day 25th April Show Times 1pm and 3.30pm)

