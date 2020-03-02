Gen Less Project Shows Growing Number of EVs In Business

Press Release – Gen Less

EV Shout Outs reveals it’s not just big business making the shift to EVs



2 March 2020 – New Zealand businesses across a range of sectors have been leaping at the chance to have their EV efforts profiled via the Gen Less EV Shout Outs initiative, which champions the use of electric vehicles in business.

Businesses already own 23 per cent of the nearly 20,000 registered electric vehicles in New Zealand, and buy most of the new EVs, so Gen Less launched EV Shout Outs to give organisations across the country an opportunity to ‘shout out’ about their EVs use online and on billboards across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

More than 30 businesses have already signed up for an EV Shout Out in advance of the campaign going live, from big businesses such as NZ Post, to small businesses including Verboom Tees and not-for-profits like Asthma NZ. Other organisations that have moved to EVs are encouraged to shout out from today.

Organisations cite a range of reasons that inspired their transition, from lowering their carbon footprint, to cuttings costs and even creating a healthier living environment for Kiwis across the country.

EECA Chief Executive Andrew Caseley says: “Consumers want to see businesses taking positive action to tackle climate change. Transport makes up around 20 per cent on New Zealand’s emissions, so electrifying transport is one of the best ways to do this. The shout out celebrate organisations, big and small, taking leadership in this area.

“They show that electric transport is becoming the new normal for modern business.

“Corporate Fleets moving to EVs also help grow the number of EVs in New Zealand. As those fleets get upgraded, their EVs go into the second-hand market creating more opportunities for New Zealanders to make the switch.”

Live from March 2nd and running until March 29th 2020, the EV Shout Outs will not only hero the EV efforts of New Zealand businesses on high profile billboards – they’ll also receive a profile boost online, with a series of broadscale digital banners celebrating their fleet transitions.

To find out more about how your business could recieve a shout out, visit: www.genless.govt.nz/ev-shout-outs

