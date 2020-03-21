Four Arrests Made Following Check At Blockhouse Bay Property

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Four people have been arrested and firearms, cash and drugs seized after officers went to conduct a routine enquiry at a Blockhouse Bay property yesterday.

About 9.30pm, two officers arrived at the Dundee Place property, where a man discharged a blank round from a pistol before fleeing.

The man was apprehended and arrested, and when he was searched was found in possession of methamphetamine and $10,000 cash.

Police also stopped three people in a vehicle near the top of the property’s driveway.

When it was searched, Police located a number of weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In relation to these matters a 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, and is next due to appear in Auckland District Court on 9 April.

Other charges are likely.

The three other men, aged 26, 28 and 33, and who are known gang members or associates, have also appeared on drug-related charges.

West Auckland Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says these arrests demonstrate Police’s commitment to reducing the harm caused by those looking to profit from illicit drugs in our communities.

“We are determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm they cause.

“Anyone who is participating in this type of activity should get the message – your behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Additionally anyone who threatens our staff should know we will hold them to account.

“Our responsibility as Police officers is to keep the community safe – and that includes ourselves and our fellow officers.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our community.”

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Police ask anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call 105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

