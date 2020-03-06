Fidelity Life Introduces Refreshed Brand And Award-winning Digital Health App

Press Release – Fidelity Life

AUCKLAND, 6 March 2020 – New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer and three-time Life Insurance Company of the Year, Fidelity Life, is doubling down on its ‘New Zealand-ness’ and empowering customers to improve their health and wellbeing every day with a free app.

The announcements were made to 200 advisers attending the company’s ENGAGE 2020 conference this week, and are key deliverables of Fidelity Life’s ambitious transformation plans. Underpinned by a strong digital backbone, the strategy puts customers first while supporting the need for a strong, independent advice network, helping New Zealanders recognise the value of life insurance in their everyday lives.

CEO Nadine Tereora says Fidelity Life’s refreshed brand identity conveys the company’s pride in its New Zealand-ness and takes inspiration from nature and the diverse people of New Zealand. The 12-month long brand project, which included detailed research and interviews with 2,000 consumers, highlighted the need to appeal to consumers and, most importantly, build trust.

“While we wanted to retain the good things we’re known for, such as being a New Zealand company, having integrity and doing the right thing, the findings clearly showed a need for change. We needed to shift from a brand that feels ‘corporate’, has low consumer awareness and doesn’t greatly differ from our competitors; to a brand that has broad appeal, especially to consumers, is aligned to our transformation plans and really stands out as distinctive in the market,” says Tereora.

Reinforcing the brand refresh, Fidelity Life also announced a partnership with Sharecare, the global digital health company that helps people manage their health in one place.

“Life insurance has always been about protecting what’s most important, and people everywhere are increasingly conscious of their health and wellbeing. We also know customers want something tangible from their life insurer. So Fidelity Life has teamed up with Sharecare to help our customers, advisers and staff live longer, better lives,” Tereora said.

Whether pursuing goals like eating better, reducing stress, or managing a chronic condition, Sharecare supports people in taking control of their health. The journey begins with the RealAge® test, Sharecare’s proprietary and clinically validated assessment which calculates a person’s actual age based on lifestyle factors and key indicators for health risks.

With their RealAge as their baseline, Sharecare measures each person’s daily progress towards their personal health goals using ‘green days’ – which, when accumulated over time, can result in a lower RealAge. By reducing their RealAge, people take an active role in working towards happier, healthier and longer lives.

The Sharecare app will be free and provide a localised experience for the New Zealand market. Advisers will be the first to have access in early April, followed by Fidelity Life customers in May. They’ll enjoy personalised features, content and programs, as well as opportunities to participate in challenges that offer incentives for engaging in healthy behaviours.

Sharecare will become available to all New Zealanders for free later in 2020.

“We’re delighted to join forces with Fidelity Life as our exclusive launch partner in New Zealand. Internationally, more than 45 million people have taken the RealAge test – the first step on the journey toward better health with Sharecare – and we look forward to supporting New Zealanders as they manage and improve their individual wellbeing,” said Riaan Rheeder, managing director of Sharecare Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand has a serious underinsurance problem and heightened scrutiny of conduct and culture across the financial services sector has eroded trust further by highlighting the gaps between customer expectations and traditional models. Fidelity Life’s own research shows consumers want a personalised, tailored approach.

“These are really exciting times for Fidelity Life. Our refreshed brand and partnership with Sharecare show we’re making progress in transforming our business for a successful and sustainable future, with our customers at the centre of everything we do,” Tereora said.

