Emilia picks up 3 Olivier Award nominations ahead of international premiere season in New Zealand









Cast of Emilia – 2020 Pop-up Globe season [Photo credit: Chanelle Muirhead]

The West End production of EMILIA, the sensational feminist play that has taken London by storm, has just picked up 3 nominations in the 2020 Olivier Awards, given the nod for the ‘Noel Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play’, as well as ‘Best Sound Design’ and ‘Best Costume Design’. The show will make it’s international premiere in Auckland tonight, in a new Pop-up Globe production.

Commissioned by the artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe in London where it was was first produced and performed in August 2018, Emilia earned instant popular and critical acclaim, leading to a transfer to London’s West End where it was a hit. The 2020 Pop-up Globe season marks the international premiere of this rousing modern play that champions the voice of an unsung feminist hero in the time of Shakespeare. Following Emilia Bassano, a poet, writer, and teacher who was relegated to the footnotes of history as a potential muse for Shakespeare, this sensational script that celebrates the collective strength of women throughout time.

The NZ production of Emilia is directed by award-winning director and actor Miriama McDowell and features a diverse cast of Kiwi women. The UK based playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm is currently in New Zealand for the international premiere of her work, and is available for interview alongside the local production’s cast and crew.

The new production will sign off Pop-up Globe’s farewell season from March 4-22, 2020, before the Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe playhouse pops down, setting their sights on international touring seasons.

EMILIA closes the Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe farewell season,

playing March 4- 22, 2020. Book at www.popupglobe.co.nz

About Emilia

Our Time is Now. 400 years ago, in Shakespeare’s London, Emilia Bassano wanted her voice to be heard. It wasn’t. Could she have been the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets? What of her own poems? Why was her story erased from history? Emilia and her sisters reach out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. Listen to them. Let them inspire and unite us.

About Morgan Lloyd Malcolm

Emilia is the third stage work from British playwright and author Morgan Lloyd Malcolm. Catapulted into the spotlight with the incredible success of Emilia, Malcolm is a versatile talent who currently has projects happening across television, film, and stage.

Taking only a year to write the acclaimed feminist work, Emilia has already been optioned as a film and Malcolm is currently developing the script for the screen with producer Manon Ardisson (God’s Own Country). Aside from Emilia, Malcolm has had her previous work produced at the Hampstead Theatre and Trafalgar Studios and been commissioned by the Old Vic, Clean Break, and Firehouse Productions. She is developing a book adapting her play The Wasp into a screenplay for Paradise City Films.

Her three works for the stage, Emilia, The Wasp, and Belongings, all centre women and their voices, a deliberate choice made by Malcolm to use her own privilege and power to help level the playing field – prioritising “writing good, complex, interesting roles for womxn to get their teeth into.”

About Pop-up Globe

The Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe theatre is a three-story, 16 sided, 633 person capacity theatre. It unites cutting edge scaffold technology with a 400 year old design to transport audiences back in time. No matter where they sit or stand in the theatre, audience members are never more than 15 metres from the heart of the action on stage. Sometimes they will even find themselves part of the play…

Emilia will be the final show to grace the stage of The Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe Theatre, and first non-Shakespeare production to do so. A contemporary play to round out the journey started in 2016, before Pop-up Globe embarks overseas to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

About Anthony Harper

Anthony Harper is an award-winning, internationally ranked, national law firm.

For more than 150 years we have helped and advised New Zealand and international clients achieve their goals. Our high performing, internationally ranked solicitors are deeply immersed in our 27 specialist areas. As one of the largest law firms in New Zealand we are proud to be able to solve the most complex of problems for our clients, whilst fostering an inclusive work environment and enhancing our local communities. There is a difference. For further information, see www.anthonyharper.co.nz.

