Dementia Auckland Rolls Out Social Distancing Strategy To Protect Vulnerable Older Community

Press Release – Dementia Auckland

Following the cancellation of Dementia Auckland’s Still Me – Walk for Dementia event on Sunday, the organisation has today announced further precautionary measures to help protect the vulnerable older community from the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the need for all people to practice social distancing, especially for those over the age of 70. Daily media reports from around the world are banning large gatherings and some are asking people not to gather in groups of more than five. With the risks of COVID-19 being potentially devastating for older adults and people with pre-existing medical conditions it is vital that action is taken now to ensure those who are vulnerable are not put at further risk.

Lisa Burns, GM – Marketing & Fundraising for Dementia Auckland, says, “We are monitoring the rapidly changing environment and have taken significant preventative measures by suspending all face to face support groups, socialisation activities and education programmes for the 3,000 Aucklanders we support until further notice. We will continue, at this point to do one on one home visits and appointments where possible.”

“The safety and wellbeing of Dementia Auckland’s carers, people with dementia, families, whanau and the community is our primary focus of these changes.”

Dementia Auckland is implementing a range of online solutions using technology for people to stay connected with `virtual’ groups and one-on-one support to ensure services can continue to be delivered and keep people connected.

“We’re continually evaluating how this is impacting our communities living with dementia. We have a duty as a community health organisation to protect the vulnerable older community.” Burns said.

For anyone wanting further information or support, contact Dementia Auckland on 0800 433 636 or visit dementiaauckland.org.nz.

