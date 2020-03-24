COVID-19 – Alert Level Raised

Press Release – Auckland Transport

You are probably aware that the COVID-19 alert level will be raised to Level 4 on Wednesday.

At Level 4, you should not travel unless your journey is absolutely essential. Essential travel includes healthcare workers getting to and from work and people needing to get to supermarkets or pharmacies. Your cooperation is crucial if New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 is to be effective.

From this Thursday, Auckland Transport will be running reduced services on trains, buses, and ferries to enable essential workers in our communities to continue to get where they need to go. Public transport services to hospitals will also continue.

For now, journeys will be free. However, you will still need to use your HOP card to tag on and off. This will mean Auckland Transport can monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand.

Please remember to tag on and off at the back door of buses to avoid contact with drivers. Thank you.

Essential workers may be asked, while travelling, to show who they work for. So, where practical, you should carry some form of identification.

To find out more travel information, visit our website, or use our AT Mobile app.

If you do have to travel, please stay at least two metres apart from others. And be sure to follow the expert advice on hand washing and other precautions.

We’ll continue to update you with any developments. In the meantime, please stay safe and travel only if it is absolutely essential.

On behalf of AT and all our hard-working staff, thank you for your understanding.

