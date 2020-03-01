Coasts Presents Automatic 80s LIVE At The Powerstation

Speech – Pitch Perfect Promotions

Coast and Pitch Perfect Promotions Present Automatic 80s Live at The Powerstation.

It’s time for to bring the Automatic 80s show to the iconic Auckland venue, The Powerstation!

The Automatic 80s LIVE Show features the very best of early to mid-Eighties New Romantic and New Wave hits, performed live, loud and pumping. The hundreds of hours of pre-production, musicianship and attention to vocal detail create an authentic live Eighties Music experience that leaves enthralled audiences exhausted and voiceless from dancing and singing. Be propelled back to the age of Synthplicity.

Automatic 80s is a world class group of musicians featuring the astonishing sound alike vocals and high energy stage antics of front man Justin Maclaren, backed up by the pitch perfect Pearl Runga (sister to Boh & Bic), drummer Jayden (Alae and session muso), lead guitarist Ryan Wood (Session musician), bassist Clint Harris (Opshop/The Feelers).

Tickets

First Release Tickets $40.00 Plus Booking Fees (Limited Numbers)

Second Release Tickets $45.00 Plus Booking Fees

Final Release Tickets $49.00 Plus Booking Fees

VIP Experience $89.00 Plus Booking Fees (Limited Numbers)

Tickets on sale from Tuesday 3rd March, 12pm

https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/coast-presents-automatic-80s-at-the-powerstation-auckland-30-05-2020/event/240058537ACB224C

www.facebook.com/PitchPerfectPromotions/

https://www.facebook.com/events/237204317292937/

www.facebook.com/Automatic80s/

www.instagram.com/automatic80sofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/pitchperfectpromotionsnz/

Performance Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ev6guiKu2YY

