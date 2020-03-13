Caitlin And Aro – Captivating Stories And Song

Press Release – Arts On Tour

Described as having “…a voice that imagination created”, Caitlin Smith is a mesmerising performer, song-poet and story singer. Legally blind since birth, she is a tireless advocate for accessibility issues and the healing and transformative power of creativity.

A great hit when she toured for AOTNZ with Alpaca Social Club in 2016, Caitlin is a natural fit with the uniquely Aotearoa sound of Aro. Blending Emily’s honey voiced jazz with Charles’ full throated percussive sound (with shades of kapa haka), Aro’s story-telling performance “…leaves all who are present with the feeling of having been let in on a special secret” (Rosheen Fitzgerald).

Aro mai, Aro atu, aroha – To face, to be faced, to love

Caitlin Smith

A vocal and song-writing coach to many of our best known artists, Caitlin Smith combines poetry and music in unforgettable performances that includes her original compositions as well as covers penned by her musical heroes, especially Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Having held well-loved residencies in Auckland as The Caitlin Smith Trio (and earlier incarnation The Fondue Set) and receiving rave reviews for the 2004 album, Aurere, Caitlin looks forward to singing from her latest tour de force, You have Reached your Destination.

Aro

Husband and wife duo Charles (Ngapuhi) and Emily Looker (nee Rice), Aro discovered their shared passion for the power of music to share stories and make connections while studying for a Bachelor of Music at Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau (University of Auckland). Following on from their 2019 album Manu, inspired by the character of ten native birds, Aro will share songs celebrating this country’s natural heritage and wildlife in a mix of jazz, pop and taonga pūrou, written and sung in both English and Te Reo Māori.

Aro will be sharing songs from their upcoming EP He Manu Ano for the first time on this tour; a selection of the most requested songs that didn’t make it on the Manu album of 2019.

Itinerary

Friday 3 April 7:00pm Kaeo

Whangaroa Memorial Hall

$10 Book: Eventfinda

Sunday 5 April 7:30pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens’ Hall

$20 Book: Opotiki Library or online at www.trybooking.com

Tuesday 7 April 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

$25 Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

Friday 10 April 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$20 Book: Hokitika’s Regent Theatre

Saturday 11 April 7:30pm Cromwell

The Gate Conference Centre, Barry Ave

Adults $30, Super Gold Card $25, Children $5

Book: www.artscentral.co.nz or Cromwell i-Site

Sunday 12 April 8:00pm Queenstown

Workshop Room, Sherwood

$20 Book: www.eventbrite.co.nz

Tuesday 14 April 8:00pm Gore

Heartland Hotel Croydon – Gazebo Room

$30 (concessions available) Book: Eastern Southland Gallery

Wednesday 15 April 7:30pm Oamaru

Inkbox Theatre, Oamaru Opera House

$25 (plus fees) Book: Ticket Rocket

Thursday 16 April 7:30pm Christchurch

Great Hall The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora

$25 Book: https://www.artscentre.org.nz/whats-on/caitlin-smith-and-aro/

Friday 17 April 7:00pm Ashburton

Ashburton Trust Event Centre

Open Hat – No need to pre-book

Saturday 18 April 8:00pm Balcairn

Balcairn Public Hall

$25 Book: Sally Mac’s Amberley; Stan’s 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora; Sefton Garage

https://sites.google.com/view/balcairn-public-hall-society/events

Monday 20 April 7:00pm Lincoln

The Laboratory

$20 ($25 door sales) Book: Over the bar or phone 03 325 3006

Wednesday 22 April 8:00pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$15 Book: Tickets on the door

Friday 24 April 7:30pm Picton

Picton Little Theatre

$25 Book: Take Note, Picton and Alyssums, Blenheim

Sunday 26 April 6:30pm Waipawa

CHB Municipal Theatre

$25 – $40 Book: CHB Municipal Theatre or www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wednesday 29 April 7:30pm Thames

Kauaeranga Hall

$22 door; $20 (pre-book) Book: Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames

Txt: 021912993 Email: kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

