Auckland Cancels March 15 Remembrance Event In Light Of ChCh Decision

Mayor Phil Goff today announced that Auckland Council would be cancelling the Auckland’s Remembrance Event which was due to take place tomorrow to mark the one year since the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch. The decision has the support of the leaders of the Muslim community in Auckland and Government and is consistent with the decision made to cancel the National Remembrance Service in Christchurch.

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling tomorrow’s memorial event in Auckland. This is not a decision that we have made lightly but it is the right thing to do in light of decision taken in Christchurch,” said Mayor Phil Goff.

“I have spoken with Muslim community leaders in Auckland and they have expressed their view to me that public health and safety is the most important consideration.

“Tomorrow we will hold in our hearts those who perished a year ago in the terrorist attack in Christchurch. The best way we can honour their memory is to continue to build a multicultural community that celebrates its diversity.”

NZ Muslim Association President Ikhlaq Kashkari said the community fully supported the decision to cancel.

He said, “The health of our whole community has to be the priority right now so we completely understand and respect the decision not to proceed with the event. We called this event Stronger Together and we will continue to work with all of our diverse community to ensure we can continue to build a more cohesive community here in Auckland and elsewhere in New Zealand.”

Plans for the proposed Auckland-based memorial to honour the 51 victims killed in the March 15 mosque attacks will continue as announced yesterday.

