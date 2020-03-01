Press Release – Auckland-Hotels

Auckland-Hotels Announces Auckland Airport Hotel Award Winners for 2020

Auckland Hotels has announced the winners of our annual Best Auckland Airport Hotels Awards in the following 6 categories;

• Best Overall

• Most Romantic

• Most Business Friendly

• Most Family Friendly

• Most Environmentally Friendly

• Best Budget

See the winners at https://auckland-hotels.co.nz/the-best-auckland-airport-hotels-for-2020/

There is a strong increase in competition expected in Auckland’s hotel market with a number of new hotels scheduled to open in 2020 and 2021. Hotels will need to offer excellent service and try to carve out a unique niche in the market if they are to continue to thrive as available bed numbers increase and margins are squeezed. These award winning hotels have all managed to find their niche in Auckland’s crowded Airport Accommodation market.

