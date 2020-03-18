Atarau Event At Maungauika / North Head, Devonport Cancelled

Press Release – Tupuna Maunga Authority

Atarau, a two-day art, light and sound event scheduled for this weekend 21-22 March at Maungauika / North Head in Devonport has been cancelled.

Auckland-based event organisers Social Ritual made the decision as a precautionary measure to reduce risk of the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority had issued a permit for the event earlier in the year and understood it would attract around 1500 people over the two days.

Social Ritual advised the Tūpuna Maunga Authority that the decision to cancel was made in response to the Prime Minister’s direction that all outdoor or indoor events attracting 500 people or more should be cancelled.

Social Ritual festival event producer, Paris Kirby, says, “We are deeply saddened to share that Social Ritual has made the tough decision to cancel all aspects of Atarau.

“Reflecting on the government’s advice regarding mass events and on the seriousness of the evolving community health situation, Social Ritual decided that this was the best way forward to take care of the immediate community. The kaupapa of Atarau reflects Mana Hononga Tangata, a living connection, which seems appropriate for us all to embrace during this time.

“Social Ritual would like to acknowledge the generous support of the local Devonport community, Devonport-Takapuna Local Board, Auckland Council and the Tūpuna Maunga Authority. Our artists have been paramount in the planning of this event, and we thank them for their tireless energy, creative strengths and dedication,” says Kirby.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority acknowledges that the Atarau event cancellation is the best course of action under the circumstances.

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority supports the responsible decision by Social Ritual to cancel Atarau and respects the care shown towards the safety of the community and visitors to the maunga.

“The Authority will also be considering the impact of COVID-19 risk at other scheduled or requested events across the Auckland maunga network and Authority staff will be in touch with event applicants if necessary,” says Majurey.

The Authority had advertised that an information stall for submissions on the Draft Tūpuna Maunga Operational Plan 2020/2021 would be at the Atarau event on Saturday 21 March. This has also been cancelled.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url