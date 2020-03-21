Press Release – Department Of Internal Affairs

Archives NZ Auckland and Wellington reading rooms

temporarily closed to help slow COVID-19

In the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Archives New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington have temporarily closed their reading rooms to the public as of 6pm tonight.

“The decision to close our Auckland and Wellington sites to the public has been given a great deal of consideration. This is a temporary measure and will be reviewed in fourteen days.” says Chief Archivist, Richard Foy.

“The world is facing unprecedented circumstances that threatens the wellbeing of our visitors, our staff and our community, we must do all we can to protect the health of everyone.”

Archives staff will still be onsite and will continue to work to provide services such as government loans requests and online services.

Ends

Media release

20 March 2020

Protecting community health: focus for

National Library sites temporary closure

The National Library will be temporarily closing its buildings to the public from 1pm Saturday 21 March. This is to help efforts to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

This is a temporary measure which we will review in fourteen days and applies to all National Library sites across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“The wellbeing of our visitors, our staff and our community must be our top priority.” says National Librarian, Bill Macnaught.

Macnaught says the decision to close all National Library sites to the public has been given a great deal of consideration.

“The focus is about slowing down the spread of Covid-19.”

National Library staff are still working to deliver some of the services that would have been delivered in person to schools and researchers in other ways and online.

“Our interloan services and lending services to schools are still available. Or you can use our online services. More details of our continuing services will be added on our website.”

The National Library, Archives New Zealand are among institutions such as Te Papa and Auckland Museum, who are closing their doors to the public in a bid to stem the flow of Covid-19.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url