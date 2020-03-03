Animal Liberation Activists Target Auckland Cup Day

Press Release – Coalition for the protection of Racehorses

The Auckland Cup is what we call FuCup Day – as horse racing contributes to animal abuse.

Every year on Auckland Cup Day, people dress up for the big racing event at Ellerslie Racecourse. This race day offers people the opportunity to ‘glam-up’ and have a ‘great’ day out while innocent animals are facing a high risk of injury and death.

A number of activists will be at Ellerslie Racecourse to stand up against the injustice and mistreatment of the horses in the racing industry.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba said today;

“19 horses were killed on New Zealand racetracks in 2019. These death were unnecessary but publicly justified by the industry in the name of so-called ‘entertainment’.

“Death of horses are not just racing-related, there is a number of hidden deaths behind the scenes. Unfortunately, the reality is that standard practice is to slaughter horses when they are no longer profitable. Most are sent to the knackery with what we estimate to be in the thousands of NZ thoroughbreds killed on a yearly basis – and all these deaths are for the revenue of gambling and entertainment” Ms Oba said.

“We are opposed to horse racing. Not many people are aware that there is animal cruelty in the horse racing industry. We are against animal abuse and exploitation, and we will be protesting to raise awareness”.

“If you want to ‘glam up’, there are other opportunities which don’t involve animal cruelty. We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. It is not a party for the horses. We will also be dressed up to prove the point that fashion and entertainment don’t need to cause harm to animals”

While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, often racing to their death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette for their lives.

“Your money is your vote. Your contribution towards this event is directly supporting animal cruelty.”

For more information on the truth of the horse racing industry, visit horseracingkills.com and check out the latest documentary ‘The Final Race’ https://www.abc.net.au/7.30/the-dark-side-of-the-horse-racing-industry/11614022

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url