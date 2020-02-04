Press Release – World Buskers Festival

Christchurch’s Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival 2020 a Big Success. Two More Years Confirmed.

Bread & Circus – World Buskers’ Festival will continue in Christchurch for the next two years at least.

ChristchurchNZ have confirmed their partnership with Strut & Fret to run the festival for the next two years.

The company took over the running of the city’s popular busker festival in 2019, building on the rich 25 year history of buskers in the city in summer.

The festival has gone from strength to strength and is currently weaving its way through the central fabric of Christchurch. The streets and theatres are a hive of activity with performers and audiences from around the country and the world filling Otautahi.

Karena Finnie, Head of Major & Business Events at ChristchurchNZ, said ChristchurchNZ is thrilled to confirm their investment in the Bread & Circus – World Buskers’ Festival for 2021 and 2022. “This large event has long been a part of our city’s cultural DNA, and we love how it has grown under the guidance of Strut & Fret. It brings life and vibrancy to the city centre and encourages both residents and visitors to explore our place”.

The increased foot traffic in the city has seen the busking pitches flourish with young and old capturing many children at the end of their school holidays.

The famous Spiegeltent has housed some fabulous shows including Blanc de Blanc and Flo & Joan. All the other indoor venues in the city have also worked like a charm.

Scott Maidment of Strut & Fret says they are very happy with Bread & Circus, 2020. “This year’s response has been leaps ahead of 2019. Now making plans two years in advance, we are super pumped about what can be achieved. Exciting times ahead.”

Some of the hottest acts are still to come. Shay Horay has his Christchurch version of The Graham Norton Show Palaver Grand coming up on Valentine’s Day where he will interview a panel of world class entertainment legends like Dai Henwood and Deacon the Vampire. The audience will be treated to previously unheard stories and up close and personal unpredictable conversations.

Mavericks starring Miss Behave and Daredevil Chicken is also still producing a lucky dip of favourite routines and renegade numbers. The long-time festival favourites are as loose as ever and the crowds are loving it. It runs till February 9.

Shades of Bublé make their New Zealand debut on February 13 with dazzling renditions of Sinatra’s big band standards and exciting covers of rock-and-roll classics. The US trio has sold out to audiences worldwide with their harmonies, choreography and dashing good looks.

Audiences can stay up to date with festival information and ticketing at www.breadandcircus.co.nz.

About Strut & Fret NZ

Strut & Fret NZ creates world-class events in dynamic environments which engage, enthral and excite audiences globally. With over 20 years of experience, this internationally acclaimed company has created and delivered work across the breadth of public and community events, corporate functions, festival precincts, street theatre, comedy, dance, drama, circus, theatre and spectacle. Strut & Fret NZ has partnered to deliver outstanding events with a wide range of entities such as Sydney Festival, Brisbane Festival, New Zealand Arts Festival, Melbourne Festival, Christchurch Arts Festival, Auckland Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Southbank Centre London and many more.

