Update To Air New Zealand’s Elton John Fare Flexibility

Air New Zealand has introduced further fare flexibility following the postponement of Sir Elton John’s final Auckland concerts to January 2021.

As a gesture of goodwill, concert-goers no longer requiring travel to Auckland in the coming days can have the value of their fare held in credit for up to 12 months. The airline will waive service fees but any fare difference when booking new flights will apply.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care and Communications Doug Grant says fans don’t need to contact the airline urgently to confirm their credit.

“Customers affected by the change in show dates can reach out to Air New Zealand via our social messaging channels or call our contact centre over the coming week.”

Air New Zealand’s Travel Alert page will be updated with the latest information.

