Unpacking Disability Law 2020 – Waitakere
Press Release – Auckland Disability Law
Registrations for our Unpacking Disability Law programme are open. This free community-based programme, held in Ranui in 2020, is focused on disability and your legal rights.
Unpacking Disability Law is designed for disabled people and supporters. You can come to the entire programme or you can choose which sessions to attend.
10 March 2020
This Thing Called the Law: Introduction to the Law in Aotearoa New Zealand
Stand Up For Your Rights: Human Rights and Discrimination
Register by 25 February 2020
24 March 2020
Employment Essentials: Pre-employment and Employment Rights
Register by 11 March 2020
7 April 2020
Tools to Keep Safe: Personal Safety Rights and Protections around Domestic Violence, Trespass, Harassment and Cyber Bullying
Register by 25 March 2020
19 May 2020
Navigating your Health Rights: Health and Disability Code of Rights and Complaint Processes
Know Your Rights: Mental Health Rights
Register by 6 May 2020
9 June 2020
Who’s got the Power 1: Wills and Enduring Powers of Attorney
Who’s got the Power 2: Guardianships, Property Managers and Supported Decision Making
Register by 26 May 2020
All sessions are 10am to 1pm.
To register give us your name, email address, contact phone number, date and session(s) name you want to attend. Please email us at info@adl.org.nz, or text 027 457 5140 or ring 09 257 5140.
Access Needs
• The venue is Common House, Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood, 457 Swanson Rd, Ranui, Auckland. The venue is wheelchair accessible.
• Please let us know if you require accessible onsite parking. There is additional parking on the road.
• If you require an NZSL interpreter, please advise us two weeks in advance of your session.
• Please let us know if you require written resources ahead of time for your screen reader, technology or to prepare for the session.
• You are welcome to bring a support person, family member or agency with you.
• Please let us know if you have any other access needs.
All sessions are free. Light refreshments will be provided.
For Further Information
Unpacking Disability Law Flyer
Unpacking Disability Law Flyer (Word Format)
Unpacking Disability Law Flyer (NZSL Video)
ends
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url