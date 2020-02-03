Unpacking Disability Law 2020 – Waitakere

Press Release – Auckland Disability Law

Registrations for our Unpacking Disability Law programme are open. This free community-based programme, held in Ranui in 2020, is focused on disability and your legal rights.

Unpacking Disability Law is designed for disabled people and supporters. You can come to the entire programme or you can choose which sessions to attend.

10 March 2020

This Thing Called the Law: Introduction to the Law in Aotearoa New Zealand

Stand Up For Your Rights: Human Rights and Discrimination

Register by 25 February 2020

24 March 2020

Employment Essentials: Pre-employment and Employment Rights

Register by 11 March 2020

7 April 2020

Tools to Keep Safe: Personal Safety Rights and Protections around Domestic Violence, Trespass, Harassment and Cyber Bullying

Register by 25 March 2020

19 May 2020

Navigating your Health Rights: Health and Disability Code of Rights and Complaint Processes

Know Your Rights: Mental Health Rights

Register by 6 May 2020

9 June 2020

Who’s got the Power 1: Wills and Enduring Powers of Attorney

Who’s got the Power 2: Guardianships, Property Managers and Supported Decision Making

Register by 26 May 2020

All sessions are 10am to 1pm.

To register give us your name, email address, contact phone number, date and session(s) name you want to attend. Please email us at info@adl.org.nz, or text 027 457 5140 or ring 09 257 5140.

Access Needs

• The venue is Common House, Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood, 457 Swanson Rd, Ranui, Auckland. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

• Please let us know if you require accessible onsite parking. There is additional parking on the road.

• If you require an NZSL interpreter, please advise us two weeks in advance of your session.

• Please let us know if you require written resources ahead of time for your screen reader, technology or to prepare for the session.

• You are welcome to bring a support person, family member or agency with you.

• Please let us know if you have any other access needs.

All sessions are free. Light refreshments will be provided.

For Further Information

Unpacking Disability Law Flyer

Unpacking Disability Law Flyer (Word Format)

Unpacking Disability Law Flyer (NZSL Video)

