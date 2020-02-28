Unite Against Fascism In India

Press Release – Migrant Workers Association

The people of India have been holding mass protests all over India ever since the anti Muslim and anti working class Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was enacted into law on 12 December 2019.

The state has made many attempts to suppress the rising anger of the people not only against this draconian law but also against the rising unemployment, privatisation and commercialisation of education, healthcare, public transport and many more basic public services.

Dissent, an integral part of any democracy, has been reincarnated into sedition by the current right wing nationalist BJP government.

University students, intellectuals, members of the judiciary and many more have been targeted and attacked for protesting against CAA.

The recent spate of violence in the Indian capital, New Delhi, perpetrated by fascist mobs in the presence of moot spectator Delhi Police, is the worst communal violence seen for decades.

At least 25 people have died and thousands have been injured at the hands of communal mobs led by RSS and BJP.

We share the pain of those who have died and suffered at the hands of fascist goons. And we stand in solidarity with all Indians opposing CAA in India.

Let us unite against fascism before another Hitler takes hold.

Gather outside the Indian Consulate in Auckland, 133a Onehunga Mall Road, Onehunga.

Saturday 29 February 2020

2pm to 3pm

