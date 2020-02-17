Treaty Of Waitangi Settlements, Māori Entrepreneurship To Be Discussed

Press Release – Office of the Speaker

This week, a delegation from the congress of New Caledonia is visiting New Zealand. Congress president, Roch Wamytan is leading the delegation.

Priorities for the visit include gaining an understanding of Treaty of Waitangi settlements, Māori entrepreneurship, and the incorporation of Māori values and approaches in public services, such as justice and education.

“As a Pacific country, New Zealand’s relationship with its Pacific neighbours is very important, and I look forward to furthering our relationship with New Caledonia,” says Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

“This visit will provide the opportunity for on-going knowledge sharing and building relationships with our Parliamentary colleagues.”

The delegation will begin their visit in Rotorua, where they will visit key cultural and education institutions such as Te Puia. They will progress to Wellington on Tuesday.

At Parliament, the delegation will meet with the Speaker, Ministers, and Members of Parliament, including the New Zealand-Pacific Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Māori Affairs Committee.

The delegation will conclude in Auckland. There they will have discussions with Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau Authority and the Manukau Urban Māori Authority.

The programme runs from 17 to 21 February.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url