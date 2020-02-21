Tour Announcement: Daffodils Indie Favourites Announce National Tour

The band’s success continues to escalate, quickly. The Auckland four-piece released their debut EP ‘Boys’ in October, sold out several headline shows in November, performed at Rhythm & Vines over the new year period and opened for Canadian country-star Orville Peck in January.

Now the band are set to embark on their first tour down country, landing at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre for an all-ages show on Friday April 17 and Meow in Wellington on Saturday April 18, before heading to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre in Christchurch on Thursday April 30 and Starters Bar in Dunedin on Friday May 1.

Tickets for Auckland and Dunedin shows will go on sale at midday Monday, February 24, with Wellington and Christchurch going on sale separately.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the pre-sale beginning at midday today.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Daffodils stepped into the spotlight with the release of their 2017 debut single, “Two Angels”. 2018 saw the group release a trio of tracks – among them their fourth single and fan favourite, “A Leo Underwater” – and were signed by the UK’s Kartel Music Group. In late October 2019 the Auckland quartet delivered their debut EP, Boys, featuring five tracks including “Boys” and “Why Don’t You Hold Me?”.

Daffodils are Theo Spike Salmon (guitar, vocals), Isaac Keating (drums), Jade Bryham (keyboards, backing vocals) and Louis Graham (bass, backing vocals).