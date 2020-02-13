TOUR ANNOUNCE: YBN CORDAE ‘One Of Music’s Most Promising Rising Stars’ Announces Auckland Show

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 13, 2020) – One of rap music’s most nimble and acrobatic storytellers YBN CORDAE today announces a New Zealand date for The Lost Boy Tour, while ‘down under’ for Groovin’ The Moo festival in Australia this April/May. The 22-year-old rapper will perform one headline show at the Powerstation on Wednesday, April 22. Tickets go on sale at 11am Tuesday, February 18. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am Friday, February 14 until 11am Tuesday, February 18. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz. Raised in Maryland, the now Los Angeles-based MC is a consummate 21st century storyteller, affirmed not only by his 200 million+ streams and collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Dr Dre and Chance the Rapper but countless features, including XXL magazine’s cover star of their 2019 ‘Freshman Class’. Recognising, respecting, and revering the verbal potential for unity, his acrobatic raps, cinematic wordplay, and nimble rhymes have garnered him praise and attracted fans all over the world. On his full-length debut, “The Lost Boy” [out via Warner Music New Zealand/Atlantic Records], he employs the full power of language. After teasing the project with the cathedral-size raps ‘Have Mercy,’ which amassed 25 million Spotify streams, and his single ‘Bad Idea’, which featured Chance the Rapper [feat. Chance the Rapper], he unleashed the follow-up ‘RNP’ [feat. Anderson Paak] with production by J. Cole – setting the stage for a major mainstream breakthrough in 2019.