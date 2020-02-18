Tour Announce: Alanis Morissette Celebrating 25 Years Of “Jagged Little Pill” – NZ Date Added!

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 18, 2020) – ALANIS MORISSETTE will expand her 2020 World Tour celebrating 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill” with the addition of Auckland show at Spark Arena on April 21st.

Tickets go on sale on Friday February 21st at 12.00pm.

The exclusive Alanis mailing list pre-sale commences at 9am on Wednesday February 19, concluding at 11am on Friday February 21.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale starting on Wednesday February 19 at 11am. Go to vodafone.co.nz/music.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, “Jagged Little Pill” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness.

In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On December 5, 2019, “Jagged Little Pill” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Also in December 2019, Alanis released her newest song “Reasons I Drink.” The track comes off Alanis’ highly anticipated ninth album, “Such Pretty Forks In The Road”, due out May 1st. For more information, see www.alanis.com.