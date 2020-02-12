Tikanga Māori Increasingly Prevalent In New Zealand Law

Press Release – Chapman Tripp

‘Disruption and forging new pathways’ is the theme and top of mind for delegates attending Chapman Tripp’s iwi symposium today, an invitation-only event also marking the law firm’s 10th anniversary of Te Waka Ture, its specialist practice focusing on iwi and Māori organisations.

“New Zealand is in a period of transformative recognition of tikanga Māori in the law, now more prevalent in legislation and increasingly being recognised by the courts as an integral part of decision-making,” an observation made by leading New Zealand law firm, Chapman Tripp.

This trend is only set to continue, with tikanga values such as kaitiakitanga (responsibility), whanaungatanga (relationships), manaakitanga (supporting people), taonga tuku iho mō ngā uri whakatipu (guardianship of resources for future generations) and tino rangatiratanga (self-determination) being woven into our constitutional framework.

Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister for Māori Development and Justice Sir Joe Williams are among several high profile speakers at the symposium, to be hosted at Auckland’s Ōrākei Marae. Speakers will share experiences and opinions on how tikanga Māori can influence public decision makers and dispute resolution frameworks.

Te Waka Ture, Chapman Tripp’s unique Māori Legal Group, specialises in providing commercial legal advice to iwi and Māori organisations, focusing on post-Treaty settlement transactions and advising on governance structures to maximise assets, joint ventures and other collective iwi arrangements.

Rōia Whakarae (Senior Associate) Te Aopare Dewes leads the firm’s Te Waka Ture practice alongside Hoa Rangapū Whakarae (Chief Executive Partner), Nick Wells. Disruption and forging new pathways, a publication providing further background to the event, was today published by Chapman Tripp’s Te Waka Ture group.

Dewes said, “Iwi boards have a responsibility to manage the collectively owned assets of their people in order to achieve cultural, social and economic aspirations for whanau now and into the future.

“This responsibility includes holding the Crown and local government to account – to ensure our tikanga values are recognised, as promised under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

