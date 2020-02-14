‘The Office’ Star Creed Bratton Announces NZ Shows This June

Press Release – NicNak Media

American comedian and musician Creed Bratton is coming to New Zealand for two variety shows this June, performing in Wellington on June 2 and in Auckland on June 3.

“Since I first came up with the idea for this variety tour a few years ago,” said Creed Bratton, “I’ve always wanted to head Down Under and perform it for Australasian audiences. I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m finally making my way there.”

Having been performing solo shows for over decade, Creed Bratton, who played an over the top version of himself in The Office – as the mysterious, quality-assurance director that smells like mung-beans, lives for scuba diving and can’t tell the difference between an apple and a potato – is now heading to both Australia and New Zealand.

The variety show, which includes live music, stand-up comedy and untold stories from both his life and time on ‘The Office’ – will land in capital cities around Australia and New Zealand, including Wellington, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth.

While many will know Creed Bratton as the mysterious, eccentric and hilarious character from the hit TV series ‘The Office’ (US) and for roles in comedic hits like The Mask, the US comedian is also an established musician, with a career in music that spans nearly five decades.

As lead guitarist for legendary American rock group the Grass Roots, Bratton played on the band’s first four albums, shaping their folk rock/psychedelic pop sounds, before breaking away in the 1970’s to pursue a solo career and comedic work.

In addition to live music from Bratton’s longstanding career, the live show will also include annecdotes from his time on set of ‘The Office’ as well as the highs and lows of a careers that has to be heard about first-hand to be believed.

