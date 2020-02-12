The Full Auckland Fringe Programme Is Now Live!

Press Release – Auckland Fringe Festival

The Auckland Fringe festival kicks off on 25 February with a full programme packed with more than 70 events happening over the 12-day festival.In the mix is something for everyone, with 46 of world premieres across 26 of spaces, from both local and international artists and performers. Audiences can see Shakespeare reimagined, Dungeons & Dragons inspired improv, comedy aplenty, variety line-ups, metal music, four-hour long shows, poetry written and performed live and everything else imaginable.

For 2020, Auckland Fringe has established a development programme to support emerging and young artists and companies who are putting on shows this year. The Tuakana/Teina framed programme Whakawhirinaki (which refers to being dependable, leaning into for support, trust in or rely on), sees respected leading arts organisations come on board as Tuakana, supporting selected artists as Teina through mentorship and guidence with their Fringe shows.

“As a Māori leader I bring my connection to Te Ao Māori, tikanga and whānau support with te reo. Each year we want to have a foundation kaupapa that will help guide us through each Auckland Fringe festival. 2020’s kaupapa is Tuakana/Teina, to create support avenues in our industry that can grow into stronger relationships past the festival itself.” – Kaiwhakahaere Matua/Director, Borni Te Rongopai Tukiwaho.

The Tuakana and Teina are:

Seasoned and emerging artists from all corners of Tāmaki Makaurau are gifting their time and talent for Aussie Aid , a benefit variety evening of spoken word, comedians, music theatre, music and more. Samoa House will explode with a plethora of artistic offerings for the one-night event, including Aotearoa performing arts heavy weights Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Michael Hurst and NZ musical icon Jackie Clarke.

Winners of Spirit of the Fringe at the 2019 Auckland Fringe Awards, Hobson Street Theatre’s latest show Let Me Tell You About Auckland is performed as a walking tour of Auckland.

Jelly Baby is a fat rebellion, it’s a silly, gleeful, wicked and cautious experiment at Basement Theatre, where in 2019, Alice Kirker held the role as Producer in Residence.

Hip hop and street dance collective Projekt Team show off their best freestyle and battle dancers in exchange for just your coins with Loose Change at Ellen Melville Centre.

Corey Humm and Ben Kent bring their eccentric brand of comedy to Caluzzi’s with This Is Not A Date .

Celebrating Katherine Mansfield’s work, The Doll’s House plays at Pitt Street Theatre.

There’s plenty of international acts making their way to Auckland Fringe, including British comedian

Simon Caine

with his show

Every Room Becomes A Panic Room When You Overthink Enough

. At Garnet Station,

Mind the Gap!

is one woman’s transatlantic journey performed by British/American performer Susan-Jane Harrison playing three characters. AT Q Theatre, catch London based performers with

Game Face

which

looks at the absurdity of beauty myths, or see flamenco dance from Australia as you’ve never seen it before with

EMERALD

.

Audiences can get their fill of local talent too, with

Dom and Matt’s Traveling Breakdown

, where Dominic Hoey will write and perform poetry live, while human jukebox Matt Short serenades the audience at Basement Theatre. Catch comic Steven Lyons at The Classic Studio with

Deep Cuts

, exploring how scars, our accidental tattoos, tell the story of our lives. At The Dogs Bollix, see Hayley Sproull, Nicko Vella and Jack Buchanan perform an hour of downbeat acoustic covers of System Of A Down in their loving form of protest/tribute show

System Of A Lounge

. Performed amongst the aviation collection at MOTAT,

Alone

promises to be a unique glimpse into what could lie ahead.

The full Auckland Fringe programme is now live at www.aucklandfringe.co.nz

