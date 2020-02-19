Survey reveals 43% of hospitality workers have to check pay

Press Release – Barcats

New survey reveals 43% of New Zealand’s hospitality workers have had to check their pay & one third found discrepancies

43% of New Zealand’s hospitality workers have had to check their pay and one third found discrepancies.

Males are more likely to find errors in their pay packets than females.

Auckland hospitality workers the most at risk of pay errors.

43% of New Zealand’s hospitality staff suspected their pay packets were short-changed in the last six months and of those, a massive 30% found discrepancies according to a new independent survey carried out on behalf of Barcats, New Zealand’s leading hospitality platform.

Jeffrey Williams, Founder and CEO of Barcats and a hospitality industry stalwart says, “the pay scandals from the last couple of years have had an impact on staff trust when it comes to their pay.”

The survey of 326 hospitality staff and venue owners/operators found that males in the industry discovered more errors in their pays than their female counterparts (48% of males found it necessary to check pay calculations and over 30% found errors, compared to 39% of females finding it necessary to scrutinise their pay and only 29% found discrepancies.)

Mr Williams says, “when it comes to cities, more Auckland-based hospitality staff found mistakes in their pay rates than those in Christchurch.”

“60% of Christchurch’s hospitality staff had to check the accuracy of their pay cheques and 28.57% of them needed to complain about mistakes vs 37.14% of Auckland’s hospitality workers who felt they needed to revisit their pay rates with over a third finding mistakes (31.25%).”



“Despite the recent pay scandals, New Zealand’s hospitality venues reported they are in the clear, with 100% reporting that they are compliant with current employment agreements and laws and have not had to check the accuracy their pay rates and policies in the last 6 months.



“The majority of pay discrepancies are being found at Head Chef and Manager levels with over half (57.14%) of those checking their pays finding errors.”

“And hospitality staff in the 35-44-year-old age bracket were more likely to find discrepancies in their pay than those in the 18-23, 25-34 and 45-44 age brackets.”

The Barcats platform provides both hospitality staff and venues the opportunity to report any issues that may arise throughout the recruitment process.

Mr Williams explains “Due to the real-time feedback that we receive from our users, we have removed 35 venues from the Barcats platform over the past 2 years for their lack of accordance to regulations within the hospitality community. Our ever-growing community of 60,000 staff members can also be rated by venues via their individual profiles.”

If you’re searching for work in hospitality or are on the lookout for hospitality staff for your venue, visit www.barcats.com.au and register for free today.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url