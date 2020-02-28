Silver Ferns Look To Quad Series And Constellation Cup

Press Release – Netball New Zealand

The world champion Silver Ferns will meet the number one ranked Australian Diamonds five times this year following confirmation of their 2020 international calendar.

This year’s Cadbury Netball Series will see the Silver Ferns contest both the Netball Quad Series in September and the Constellation Cup in October.

The Diamonds, South African Proteas and England Roses will be in New Zealand for the Netball Quad Series which starts at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton on September 20.

Australia and South Africa go head-to-head while the Silver Ferns meet England before the series moves to Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore on September 23, where South Africa take on the Silver Ferns.

The Netball Quad Series concludes in Australia where the Dame Noeline Taurua-coached Ferns come up against the hosts.

Two weeks later the Silver Ferns will have an opportunity to wrest the Constellation Cup from the grip the Diamonds have had on the silverware.

They will play the Diamonds twice in Australia before returning home to ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill on October 18 for the first of two matches to be played in New Zealand.

The final match of the four-Test series will be played at Spark Arena in Auckland on October 21.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International, Kate Agnew, said there was plenty to look forward to during the Cadbury Netball Series.

“These are two great events against the best international netball opposition,” she said.

“As world champions, there is a target on the Silver Ferns every time they take the court, but I know they’d love nothing more than to add the Netball Quad Series title and the coveted Constellation Cup to the trophy cabinet.”

The Silver Ferns have already won the Netball Nations Cup in England in January beating England, South Africa and Jamaica.

Tickets for 2020 events will go on sale later this year, with full details still to be announced. All games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport 3.

Silver Ferns International Calendar – 2020 Cadbury Netball Series:

Netball Quad Series

Sunday 20 September at 2.15pm

Australia v South Africa

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Sunday 20 September at 4.15pm

Silver Ferns v England

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Wednesday 23 September at 7.45pm

Silver Ferns v South Africa

Eventfinda Stadium, North Shore

A further three Netball Quad Series matches will be played in Australia – with dates and locations to be confirmed by Netball Australia.

Constellation Cup

The first two matches will be played in Australia with the dates and locations to be confirmed by Netball Australia.

Sunday 18 October at 4.15pm

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Wednesday 21 October at 7.45pm

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Spark Arena, Auckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url