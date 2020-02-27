Sentencing For Blackmail And Child Exploitation Imagery

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the sentencing yesterday at Manukau District Court for 30-year-old Earl Gary Chatterton who was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for knowingly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse imagery, and blackmail.

The sentence is the result of a joint investigation by NZ Police and the Department of Internal Affairs which commenced in August 2018.

Mr Chatterton pled guilty to 26 charges involving the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation imagery, and one charge of blackmail.

The joint investigation revealed Mr Chatterton distributed, copied and was in possession of over 80 objectionable image files and attempted to blackmail several people for financial gain.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Sutherland says that yesterday’s sentencing shows that Police along with our partners will not tolerate this abhorrent offending.

“Police, DIA and Customs have a very close working relationship.

The strength of the three agencies working collaboratively means we are more effective when it comes to identifying and bringing to justice those who seek to exploit defenseless and vulnerable children and adults within our community.”

Tim Houston, Censorship Manager, Internal Affairs, says “we work closely with NZ Police and Customs to ensure these criminals are caught and brought to justice.

“We proactively share knowledge and insight to identify these individuals who offend against our most vulnerable members of society,” says Mr Houston.

