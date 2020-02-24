Scorpion and Whitesnake Auckland Concert Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

Speech – Live Nation

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 24, 2020) – Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party and insurmountable logistical issues, the SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE show scheduled to take place at the Spark Arena on Thursday, February 27 has been cancelled.

Tickets booked online or over the phone with a credit card, will be refunded automatically. The refund process can take up to 5 days. Once processed, please allow 3-5 days for the funds to show on both your balance and statement.

If the credit card used to make this has changed, your original card has expired or is no longer valid (prepaid Visa and MasterCard included), you’ll need to contact the Ticketmaster Customer Service Team here requesting a refund with your bank account details. Please remember to include your order number in your request.

If your tickets were purchased from a Ticketmaster outlet, you’ll need to return to that outlet with the tickets and credit card or photo ID used to make the booking.

