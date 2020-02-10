Ronhill NZ Official Naming Sponsor of North Shore Marathon

Press Release – North Shore Marathon

The North Shore Marathon have announced that specialist running apparel brand Ronhill New Zealand will be the official naming sponsor for the Marathon, Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, 5km Fun Run & Walk, and Kids Marathon for 2020.

Dr Ron Hill MBE, a specialist long distance runner, was the first ever Briton to win the Boston Marathon in 1970, finishing in a race record 2hrs 10mins 30secs. That same year, along with braking the Marathon World Record at the Commonwealth Games finishing in 2.09:28, he set up Ron Hill Sports, a running specific line of apparel catering to the needs of runners and designed by Ron Hill himself, who has a PhD Textile Chemistry.

Dion Jelley, CEO of Stride Events who deliver The North Shore Marathon says “It only makes sense to have Ronhill NZ as naming sponsor due to its natural relevance to the event.” He continues, “The North Shore Marathon is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s most Scenic Marathon and Half Marathon events and as part of the future vision for the event, we’ve recently given it a brand refresh. The brand refresh along with the the alignment of Ronhill NZ is a crucial part of the event’s growth.”

2020 celebrates the 10 year anniversary for The North Shore Marathon which will be held on Sunday the 13th of September on Auckland’s North Shore. 2020 also celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Ronhill brand and will see the release of some Limited Edition apparel to celebrate this.

For more information on The North Shore Marathon, visit: https://northshoremarathon.co.nz/

