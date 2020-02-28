Rod Stewart: South Island Concert Added In Dunedin

Press Release – Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 28, 2020) – SIR ROD STEWART returns to New Zealand this November with his ‘The Hits! Tour’.

Following the exceptional demand for tickets to his two Mission Estate shows in Napier, Live Nation is now thrilled to confirm that Rod Stewart will perform a third New Zealand concert especially for his South Island fans, playing Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Wednesday, November 11. Stewart last performed at the stadium in 2015 to a sell-out audience of 25,000.

At the very top of his game Stewart completed a triumphant stadium tour last year, followed by one of his biggest national UK tours ever, with live performances running throughout November and December in 2019. In addition, he also toured the USA, with highlights including a series of headline shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of a multi-year residency and three sold-out Hollywood Bowl concerts in September in LA for a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck.

In November (2019), Warner Music honoured the legendary singer-songwriter with a new album release which showcases Stewart’s biggest hits with his classic vocal style set to full orchestral arrangements.

YOU’RE IN MY HEART: ROD STEWART WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA pairs classical vocal tracks from his most popular songs with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The music will also be available to download digitally and via streaming services and is available to order here

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday, March 6.

Members of the fan club for Rod Stewart can be among the first to secure tickets during the fan club pre-sale, starting at 10am on Monday, March 2.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the Vodafone pre-sale starting at 10am Tuesday, March 3 until 10am Thursday, March 5. Vodafone customers go to vodafone.co.nz/music.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 11am on Thursday March 5, concluding at 10am on Friday March 6.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

In 2020, Sir Rod Stewart celebrates 51 years as a solo artist. The legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes nine #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US.

As a singer and songwriter his many hits include “You Wear It Well”, “You’re in My Heart”, Tonight’s the Night”, “Gasoline Alley”, “Every Picture Tells a Story”, “Mandolin Wind”, “Sailing”, “The Killing of Georgie”, “Young Turks”, “Forever Young”, “Hot Legs”, “Infatuation”, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Some Guys Have All The Luck” and the indelible, “Maggie May”.

Stewart has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, GrammyTM Living Legend.

In 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. He has performed for millions of fans on six continents, even holding the record for the largest-ever free concert, for an estimated 4.2 million in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

ROD STEWART

THE HITS! TOUR 2020

DUNEDIN FORSYTH BARR STADIUM WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER

NAPIER MISSION ESTATE SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER SOLD OUT

& SUNDAY 15 NOVEMBER

TICKETS TO DUNEDIN SHOW ON SALE FROM 11AM FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Vodafone pre-sale begins 10am Tuesday March 3 until 10am Thursday March 5

